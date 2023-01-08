Two snowmobilers died after an avalanche in Grand County (Credit: Grand County Sheriff’s Department)

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A second victim was found and confirmed deceased Sunday after an avalanche in Grand County on Saturday afternoon.

The body of the 52-year-old man was recovered from the area impacted by the avalanche shortly after 11 a.m. His identity and cause of death will be released by the Grand County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

He and another snowmobiler were caught in an avalanche on Corona Pass in the area of Mount Epworth near Winter Park, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

The other victim, a 58-year-old man, was recovered Saturday.

This is a developing story and FOX31 will provide updates as they are released by officials.