BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspected homicide is under investigation in Boulder County after someone was found dead near the Realization Point trailhead west of the city.

First responders got the call before 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, and found the body of a female near the trailhead just off Flagstaff Road, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators believe the victim and the suspect or suspects likely knew each other, and there is no threat to the public.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy from the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on this case or witnesses who were near the Realization Point trailhead Saturday night or early Sunday morning are asked to leave a tip with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at 303-441-3674 or email BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org.