BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A 26-year-old man is facing multiple murder charges after a body was found near a highway in Aurora.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed a first-degree and second-degree murder charge against Ever Rodriguez-Tejada in the shooting death of 50-year-old Jesus Jose Rodriguez, Jr.

Police discovered the body of Rodriguez, Jr. in a field on March 25 in the area of E. 56th Avenue and E-470.

Rodriguez-Tejada’s court appearance is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.