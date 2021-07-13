Body found in water near Chatfield State Park

CHATFIELD STATE PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Law enforcement and fire officials responded to a water body near Chatfield State Park on Tuesday evening for a report of a dead person in the water.
The person was found in the water east of the park’s Discovery Pavilion near Waterton Road and Wadsworth Boulevard, according to a tweet from South Metro Fire Rescue. They posted about the incident at 7:47 p.m.
Responders were investigating and working to recover the body. No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.