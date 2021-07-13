Body found in water near Chatfield State Park

South Metro Fire Rescue responded to Chatfield State Park on the evening of July 13, 2021, after a dead person was found in the water. (Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

CHATFIELD STATE PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Law enforcement and fire officials responded to a water body near Chatfield State Park on Tuesday evening for a report of a dead person in the water.

The person was found in the water east of the park’s Discovery Pavilion near Waterton Road and Wadsworth Boulevard, according to a tweet from South Metro Fire Rescue. They posted about the incident at 7:47 p.m.

Responders were investigating and working to recover the body. No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

SMFR @jeffcosheriffco @dcsheriff and @CPW_NE are on scene of a deceased person found in the water east of the Chatfield State Park Discovery Pavilion near Waterton Rd. and Wadsworth Blvd. Circumstances are unknown, the investigation and recovery are beginning. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/zRGdvPXOVy — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 14, 2021