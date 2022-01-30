Body found in Pitkin County; believed to be missing 28-year-old man

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said they believe they found the body of a man missing since January 24.

Hunter Hyde, 28, was reported missing on Jan. 25 after he failed to show up to work. Co-workers reported that they were concerned because their calls to Hyde wet unanswered and no one appeared to be at his home.

The sheriff’s office said the body believed to be Hyde’s was found at around 12:44 p.m. Saturday on a seldom accessed trail near Emma in unincorporated Pitkin County.

The victim’s cause of death is under investigation by the sheriff’s office, as well as the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they used aerial searches with unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters, ground searches, and gained permission from neighbors to search private land.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said he would like to extend his gratitude to all those that assisted in the search and recovery of what is believed to be Hyde and to those in the community that reached out with numerous tips and believed sightings.