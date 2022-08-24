NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — The North Metro Fire Rescue District says that a body was found in the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility on Wednesday morning.

The body was recovered around 7:30 a.m. from the facility located at 2350 W. 112th Ave.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

North Metro Fire said it is unclear if the victim’s death is suspicious. They also said that the water is safe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.