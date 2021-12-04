Woman found shot to death in Highlands Ranch prompts shelter in place as police look for possibly dangerous suspect

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that officers are at an “active crime scene” in the area of Park Central Drive in Highlands Ranch, Dec. 4, 2021. (photo credit: KDVR)

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday morning that officers are at an “active crime scene” in the area of Park Central Drive in Highlands Ranch.

Police told FOX31 they received a call at 8:50 a.m. about a woman found shot and killed in her car in a parking lot off Park Central Drive.

Officers added they are looking for a suspect who may be dangerous.

The area has many restaurants, including Mad Greens, Starbucks and Shake Shack. It is also located next to a hospital.

On Twitter, the sheriff’s office said to avoid the area, and if anyone is in the area, they should shelter in place and report “anything that may seem suspicious.”

All businesses in the area, including UCHealth Hospital, are going on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Details will be reported as they are received.

We have an active crime scene we are working in the area of Park Central Drive in Highlands Ranch. Please avoid the area and if in the area please shelter in place and repost anything that may seem suspicious. We are looking for a possible unknown suspect that may be dangerous. pic.twitter.com/lJSvaMRixK — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 4, 2021