Body found in Douglas County identified as woman from El Paso County case

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A body found in Douglas County has been identified as a woman from an El Paso County case, the El Paso County Sheriff’s office said Monday.

The woman’s body was found on Saturday off Highway 83 and North Pinery Parkway, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy and determine the woman’s official cause of death.

The victim’s identity will be released once her next-of-kin has been notified.

The sheriff’s office said this case will be investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the tip line at 719-520-6666.