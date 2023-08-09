DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora police are investigating a homicide after a body was disposed of in a Denver dumpster.

On Monday, Denver Police Department officers were called to the 1400 block of Olive Street in the Montclair neighborhood after a body was found. Investigators said the victim had been taken to Olive Street in a van and was then dumped in a dumpster.

The van was located a short distance away but no suspects have been found.

According to detectives with the Aurora Police Department’s Major Crime Homicide Unit, witnesses said the victim was killed during a shooting on Saturday night. The shooting took place in the 1100 block of Geneva Street in the Del Mar Parkway neighborhood.

The victim’s identity will be released at a later date.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting or the suspects is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.