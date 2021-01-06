Body found believed to be missing Fort Collins woman

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A deceased woman, believed to be missing Fort Collins resident Christine Cummings, has been located by search and rescue teams in the Pingree Park area, according to a statement Wednesday from Fort Collins Police.

On Tuesday, a utility worker reported seeing a vehicle matching the description of 32-year-old Christine Cummings’ missing Jeep at the Emmaline Lake trailhead.

Law enforcement responded and confirmed that it was the missing woman’s vehicle. Search efforts began immediately with assistance from Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services, Larimer County Search and Rescue and Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol.

On Wednesday morning, search teams canvassing the area located a deceased female, presumed to be Cummings.

The Larimer County Coroner will officially release the woman’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death, at a later time. Based on the facts and evidence gathered during the investigation, foul play is not suspected.

“This community showed a truly remarkable outpouring of support in the effort to locate Christine,” said FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda, in a media statement. “We share your grief in this tragic loss of life, our deepest condolences are with Christine’s family and everyone impacted by this heartbreaking outcome.”

Friends told FOX31 Cummings was an avid hiker and athlete.

“Our leading theory is she’s outside, we can’t think of anyone else that she would be with that we haven’t talked to or certainly can’t think of anyone that would want to hurt her by any means,” Cumming’s close friend Holly Roberts said.

Anyone with information about this case, who has not already spoken to police, may contact Detective Marty Shaw at 970-416-2051.