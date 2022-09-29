WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Windsor Police Department is investigating after a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning.

Police said the body was found near River West Drive and Colorado Boulevard around 7:44 a.m.

An active investigation is underway to determine what happened. WPD said there was a large police presence in the area.

Investigators said they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

If you have any information or witnessed anything at the trailhead, please contact the Windsor Police Department at 970-674-6436. You can also email WPD at tolson@windsorgov.com.