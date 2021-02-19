Body found at Horsetooth Mountain Park believed to be missing 30-year-old

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The body of a man was discovered by search teams Thursday afternoon on the west side of Horsetooth Rock.

A Larimer County Natural Resources ranger noticed a car had been in the same spot at Horsetooth Mountain Park for more than three days.

The rangers then contacted the family of the 30-year-old Fort Collins man who the car was registered to. They had not seen or heard from him in several days.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office emergency services and investigators along with Larimer County Search and Rescue began looking for the man on Wednesday but got sidelined at dark due to weather.

Thursday morning, teams sent a drone out and search dogs. They were able to locate and recover a body they believe is the missing Fort Collins man.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected. The Larimer County Coroner will release the identity of the man and cause of death at a later time.