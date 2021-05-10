Body found after structure fire extinguished in southwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities in Colorado Springs are investigating an arson and homicide after one person was found dead Monday night following a structure fire.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted Monday just before 6:15 p.m., they responded to a fire at 22 Cheyenne Boulevard after reports of heavy smoke conditions at a single-family home around 5:40 p.m.

#ColoradoSpeingsdirxe on scene of a #working fire at 22 Cheyenne Bl. Station 4 first on scene. Reporting heaving smoke smoke conditions at a single family residence. pic.twitter.com/wK1GAUR7rq — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 11, 2021

CSFD then tweeted the fire was under control.

Shortly after, the Colorado Springs Police Department said a body was found at the scene and had the Arson and Homicide units respond.

One person found deceased at the location of the structure fire located in the 0000 block of W. Cheyenne Road. Arson and homicide units will be responding.@CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) May 11, 2021

Police say when extinguishing the flames, firefighters located a deceased person close to the residence. CSPD responded and searched the area, determining no one else was in or near the area.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and this is the 16th homicide investigation in 2021. The CSPD investigated 18 homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

This is a developing story.