Body found after reports of missing photographer in western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A search and rescue crew on Friday discovered the body of a deceased male along a hiking trail in western Colorado, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the identify of the male was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The cause of death was under investigation but wasn’t considered suspicious, the department said.

The announcement came after Grand Junction police reported that a missing person report had been filed for Conrad Earnest, 62, of Grand Junction on Thursday. Mesa County rescuers were pursuing a report of a missing man, but neither police agency could could confirm that the body found on the hiking trail south of Colorado National Monument was Earnest’s.

Searchers discovered the body after locating the man’s car in the Miracle Rock campground, the sheriff’s office said. The male was found a short time later on the Miracle Rock hiking trail.