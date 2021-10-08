Body camera video released of Greeley officer charged with assaulting suspect

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County District Attorney’s Office released body camera footage Friday in a criminal case against a Greeley police officer.

The release comes after a Weld County judge granted the media’s request on Thursday.

Officer Ken Amick was charged with second-degree assault/strangulation on June 28 after he allegedly put a suspect in a chokehold on June 7.

The Greeley Police Department said Amick responded to a report of a man threatening to burn down City Center North on June 7. The suspect making threats was identified as 36-year-old Matthew Wilson, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Police say Amick found Wilson in the lobby of city hall across the street from City Center North and placed him in handcuffs.

During the body camera footage, you can see Wilson becoming agitated and hear him complain about his wrists hurting.

Eventually, the video shows Amick place Wilson in a chokehold, and another officer intervene.

Amick is currently on unpaid administrative leave. He has been a member of the department since 2006.