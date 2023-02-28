LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Dramatic body camera video shows Longmont police officers going door to door getting residents out of a burning apartment complex on Sunday night.

The fire started at the eight-unit complex at 1229 Francis St. around 5:07 p.m.

Master Police Officer Ethan Harper was off duty and on his way home when he saw smoke and flames and drove to the fire.

“I heard a woman screaming that her husband was still inside one of the apartments,” he said.

Officer Harper and Officer Hayden Anderson were some of the first on the scene. They were able to find the husband and get him and others out.

“We are knocking these doors in and there is flame 10, 15 feet away from us, big black billowing smoke coming out of the doors right into our face. We yell into these apartments trying to get people to come out,” Anderson said.

It was a chaotic scene, but one they train for. No one was injured.

“I absolutely think that we saved lives, but as a community, not just individually,” Harper said.

Unfortunately, the fire destroyed the building and vehicles surrounding it and several pets died.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and police are asking the public for photos or video of the area from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can upload possible evidence here.

Officers are also concerned about the victims.

“With how fast this fire moved, the whole structure was burned in 10-15 minutes. These people lost everything,” said Anderson.

The Well Church is taking donations for the victims. For those asking to donate, here are the options:

• You can donate via credit card online to The Well Church.

• You can donate via a check or cash at The Well Church, 1240 Francis Street.

• If you have physical items to be donated, like furniture or clothing, please do not take these items to the church. The Well Church will run a list of the items that are available and connect these items with the residents needing those items.

Email philip@longmontwell.org or call 720-899-4888 for more information on donations. Church hours are 9-5 p.m. this week.