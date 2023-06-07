DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 has obtained body camera footage showing the moments before a man died while trying to get away from Colorado State Patrol on Interstate 70.

Troopers said the incident happened on June 1 around 1:50 a.m. on C-470 and I-70.

According to CSP, troopers pulled over the vehicle after seeing the man driving eastbound on the westbound lanes of C-470.

“Oh, I actually just flipped around right here, pretty sure you saw me,” said the man to a trooper.

By this point, the trooper said they suspected the man was impaired, and asked for his license. However, he said he didn’t have one.

The video then shows the trooper trying to detain the driver after he’s seen ignoring requests to leave his hands out of his pockets. The driver can be heard saying he needs a cigarette.

“No, we’re past that. We’re past that,” the trooper responds.

Next, the driver gets back into the car from the passenger side and gets behind the wheel.

“You’re gonna get tased. You’re gonna get tased,” said the CSP trooper.

After repeated calls for the driver to get out of the car, the trooper uses his stun gun. The driver then pushes on the gas and takes off.

CSP said he drove down a grassy median, over a retaining wall, and landed on the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to Highway 6.

Eventually, the driver got out of the car and ran onto eastbound I-70, where troopers said he was hit and killed by a passing car. The driver who hit the man stayed on scene.

At this time, CSP is not releasing the name of the suspect.