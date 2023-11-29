DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is addressing two separate “critical incidents” from November in a media briefing on Wednesday.

The department released body-worn footage of the two incidents.

Two separate officers’ footage was shared of police responding to Commons Park on Nov. 20 for a report of a man chasing and yelling at people while carrying a rifle, and one officer’s footage was shared of a medical event suffered by a man in police custody on Nov. 15.

According to DPD, the footage is being shared to increase transparency. Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas and DPD Major Crimes Division Commander Matt Clark are expected to speak during the press conference.

Officers shoot, kill man in Commons Park

Body-worn camera footage was released of two officers who responded to Commons Park and shot and killed a man on Nov. 20 after he was reportedly chasing and yelling at people while carrying a rifle.

According to Thomas, the officers were called to the park near 16th Street and the South Platte River around 3:40 p.m. Officers reported seeing a man carrying what appeared to be a long gun and quickly engaged with the suspect.

In the footage, officers can be seen arming themselves with long guns and shouting at the suspect to drop his weapon. According to Thomas, the suspect fired first at the officers, striking a vehicle. Two officers returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect.

According to Division Commander Clark, there was no evidence that the suspect fired or pointed his weapon at anyone in the park prior to officers arriving on the scene. He also noted one of the officers was previously in an “officer-involved shooting” in 2019.

Both officers have been put on modified duty and are going through the department’s reintegration program.

Clark said Wednesday that the man was carrying an AK-47 with a loaded magazine and 13 additional magazines were with him, including eight loaded magazines that he was carrying. According to Clark, the suspect was wearing a tactical vest with no ballistic plates inside but had instead inserted the loaded magazines.

The City of Denver bans citizens from openly carrying firearms in Denver, and all assault weapons are banned. Additionally, large-capacity magazines are limited to 15 rounds.

In total, the suspect had over 400 rounds of ammunition at his disposal. However, Clark said there’s no indication that he had a larger plan for the weaponry, and investigators are still seeking information from the suspect’s social media and cellular device.

Clark also noted that apartments were hit by the suspect’s gunshots as he attempted to shoot police officers. The man fired seven shots from his position on a bench in Commons Park, striking a building at 1700 Bassett Street at an upward angle and hitting two occupied residential units, but causing no injuries.

No one besides the suspect was injured in the incident.

Clark also discussed how the man appears to have arrived at Commons Park.

Detectives determined that he was at a residence in Denver and appeared intoxicated, according to residents living at the home. The suspect is thought to be a co-habitant of the home.

Around 2:40 p.m., the suspect was observed hitting an occupied vehicle and a parked vehicle in the 3100 block of W. 37th Avenue, before driving away. Around 3:25 p.m., the vehicle was found “disabled” near 33rd and Clay Streets, blocking traffic.

The vehicle was impounded and Clark said officers found a bag with approximately 50 rounds of additional rifle ammunition inside.

It appears the suspect walked directly from the disabled vehicle to Commons Park, which is a distance of about a mile, while covering the rifle with a blanket.

DPD is still seeking video and witnesses from the event, which can be provided via Crimestoppers.

Man dies of ‘medical event’ in DPD custody

At 11:55 p.m. on Nov. 14, a 36-year-old man called Denver 911 from the area of 1331 Speer Blvd. to report that he was having a heart attack and people were coming to rob him.

On Wednesday, DPD identified the man as James Hutchinson.

According to Denver 911, the man sounded agitated and was yelling at the call-taker. Denver 911 attempted to call him back, but his phone was out of service.

A security officer called 911 soon after from the King Soopers at 14th and Speer Boulevard. They reported a male in the area sweating profusely and saying they were being chased or robbed.

The Denver Fire Department and Denver Health Paramedic Division personnel first responded to the scene and found the man. According to DPD, the personnel attempted to render aid, even getting the man into an ambulance, but the man became combative and walked away.

Shortly after walking away, Denver fire personnel saw the man throw a rock at the entrance of a building at 1391 Speer Boulevard, breaking the glass. Denver Police were then dispatched to the scene and found the man at 12:14 a.m.

The man ran away and the officer did not initiate a chase. Instead, officers called for backup.

At 12:17 a.m., security personnel at a building in the 900 block of W. 14th Avenue called 911 to say that a man had damaged a window of an apartment building. Security told DPD they had tried to stop the man from entering and he reportedly punched and bit them.

Security said they had wrestled the man to the ground to stop him, and one guard struck him with a fist to stop the suspect from punching and biting.

Body-worn camera footage shows officers arriving at the building at 12:20 a.m., and the man was being held down by two security guards. DPD officers immediately handcuffed the suspect.

In the footage, officers searched the man and asked him a few times if he could remember his first name, sit up and other basic commands. The man can also be seen breathing after he was handcuffed, but officers realized he was having difficulty.

Officers then sat the man against the wall and checked for a pulse, feeling nothing. Footage shows an officer returning to his patrol vehicle to get Naloxone, which is used to reverse opioid overdoses, and another officer began CPR.

Two doses of Naloxone reportedly had no effect, and the man was transported to Denver Health.

At approximately 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, he was pronounced dead.

Three officers were involved in the arrest, including one sergeant. The department began its critical incident protocol, investigating the incident “much like a police shooting,” according to Clark. It is being investigated by the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, the Colorado State Patrol, the Denver Homicide Unit and the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will determine Hutchinson’s manner of death.