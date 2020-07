EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities say a body, believed to be that of a child, was recovered from Eagle River on Friday afternoon.

The body was located around 2:30 p.m just east of Dotsero on the Eagle river.

No information have been confirmed of the identity of the body.

The Eagle County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

More information on this case is expected next week.