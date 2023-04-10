BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KDVR) — After 24 days, the bodies of a Denver band member and his son were recovered from an Arkansas lake.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas posted to Facebook on Sunday that crews recovered the body of Chuck and his son Charley Morris.

Chuck was a percussionist for the band Lotus, an electronica house band formed out of Philadelphia and Denver.

Chuck and Charley originally went kayaking on Beaver Lake in Arkansas on March 16. The father and son were supposed to return from the trip at 2 p.m. that day, but when it got to 4 p.m. with no sign of them, police were called and began searching. Two kayaks and a coat were found in the water.

“It’s just something you never expect to hear,” said bandmate Luke Miller. “We all hope for the best, but it didn’t work out.”

Crews spent 24 days looking for Chuck and Charley, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office utilized multiple search and rescue teams, dive teams and a K-9 division.

A statement that Chuck and Charley’s family shared on Lotus’ Instagram said their cause of death was drowning.

A benefit concert is being held at the Fillmore Auditorium on April 21-22 and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Morris family.