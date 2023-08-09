DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, Bobby Flay, owner and chef of Bobby’s Burgers, announced the new location for one of his gourmet burger shops, and it’s in the Mile High City.

Bobby’s Burgers is a fast, casual restaurant made with high-class ingredients, said the International Franchise Association in an announcement. While it may look like a regular burger spot, the recipes are hand-crafted by famous Chef Flay and tailored for the #UltimateBurgerExperience, a hashtag Flay uses on his own Instagram.

Flay’s Instagram flooded with comments after his most recent post stating that the new shop was opening in Denver. Many followers begged the shop to open up in their state and others raved about the burgers.

“As happy as I am for those folks in CO – Chicago could really use a Bobby’s Burgers!! Had my first in Vegas last year and my mouth is still watering from it!!” commented @boilerleenie17 on Instagram.

Who is Bobbly Flay?

Flay is an award-winning celebrity chef featured on television since 1991 and host of multiple Food Network shows. He’s won four Emmy Awards and he’s the first chef to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Across the country, he’s opened numerous fine-dining restaurants and currently has six Bobby’s Burgers open with multiple more in the works.

What is Bobby’s Burgers?

The burger joints are spread across the country. Some of the spots are designed for sit-down eating while others are grab-and-go shops in airports. The menu consists of seven certified Angus beef burgers served on a brioche bun, with the option of substituting the burger for grilled chicken or a veggie patty. Other items on the menu include sandwiches, breakfast, sides and milkshakes which give the restaurant an American feel while serving gourmet food.

“Bobby’s Burgers is officially coming to Colorado — This marks an exciting milestone for our brand as we venture into new areas like the city of Denver, known for its culinary vibrancy and food enthusiasts,” said Flay in an announcement.