Boat Show, Indian Market, ice skating: 10 things to do in Colorado Jan. 14-16

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered!

Weather-wise, a cold front races in on Friday. Expect colder highs in the 30s with a 50% chance of snow across the Front Range. We are forecasting 0-1 inch of accumulation. The best chance for snow is from lunch through the afternoon.

Snow is more likely in the Western Suburbs, Foothills, mountains and the Palmer Divide. Expect 1-6 inches of total accumulation for those areas.

Saturday and Sunday will be drier, with highs in the 40s.

