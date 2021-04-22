Boat ramps closed at Lake Powell

DENVER (KDVR) — Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is warning visitors to be aware of changes to water access and boat launch areas on Lake Powell this summer due to dropping water levels.

The Bureau of Reclamation forecasts Lake Powell water levels will continue to drop through the boating season. Vacation goers should check the status of launch ramps before heading to the lake. Current information on boat launch facilities can be found here.

Currently, popular launch ramps including Bullfrog’s main launch ramp, Antelope Point public launch ramp, Hite and Castle Rock Cut ramps are closed. The launch ramp at Wahweap will reopen April 26. Park rangers say it is possible some ramps will remain closed to motorized boats because of low water levels, but could open for kayaks, paddleboards and canoes. The National Park Service warned that launch ramps open one week could be closed the next to adjust for water levels.

Boaters can check water levels here.

Lake Powell began filling in 1963 reaching an elevation of 3,700 feet above sea level. Snowpack conditions in Colorado’s mountains may be high, but due to drought conditions the Bureau of Reclamation’s report shows the 2021 inflow into Powell will be around 53% of normal but could be as low as 33%.