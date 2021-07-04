Boat ends up in tree after possible microburst at Shadow Mountain Lake

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (KDVR) — Witnesses said they assume a microburst damaged several boats and a nearby home at Shadow Mountain Lake on Sunday.

The Grand Lake Fire Protection District Chief, Seth St. Germain said two boats are totaled and another is possibly repairable. One of the damaged boats ended up in a tree while one boat landed on top of another.

Minor damage to a nearby house was reported but St. Germain said there were no injuries.

Gasoline that got into the water was quickly cleaned up with water balloons, chief St. Germain said.