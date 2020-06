DENVER (KDVR) – Adams County Fire responded to a fire Wednesday morning at 1941 Orchard Drive in Denver.

Crews responded to a fire this morning at 1941 Orchard Drive. Upon their arrival, a small boat in front of house was fully engulfed in flames Crews quickly put the fire out, no injuries, cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/hMSCIq4Xbf — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) June 24, 2020

A small boat in front of house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. The fire was put out quickly and no injuries

The cause is under investigation.