Board of Ethics dismisses complaint by Denver police officer against city councilwoman CdeBaca

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Board of Ethics announced Tuesday that it has dismissed the complaint filed by a Denver police officer against city councilwoman Candi CdeBaca.

In the announcement, the Board of Ethics cited lack of jurisdiction for the reasoning behind the dismissal.

“The board is troubled by the allegations contained in this complaint. We expect all public employees and elected officials in the city and county of Denver to live up to the highest standard of ethical behavior,” shared the Denver Board of Ethics.

In the complaint filed on Sept. 4, Officer Lutkin said, “While standing on the line Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca arrived at the scene and demanded to speak with a supervisor. CdeBaca approached Officer Wallace Sam and I. CdeBaca pointed at Officer Sam (who is black) and stated, “You should be ashamed.” CdeBaca then pointed at me (I am white) and said “You, I would expect this from you.” CdeBaca went on to tell us to look up the laws pertaining to slavery. When CdeBaca made these statements toward me, I felt she was bringing in my race into the issue she had with officers being called to this area. The statements directed at me insinuated I am racist because I am white.”

FOX31 has requested the police body camera footage to provide a better understanding of the events.

Officer Lutkin went on to explain the situation in her words.

“CdeBaca, while still standing in front of me stated “They don’t [expletive] know they don’t know how to read.” CdeBaca told people standing around her while commenting on police “This is some coward[expletive][expletive] right here; they don’t know this [expletive] they do what they’re told.” This was an attempt to ridicule police and further inflame an already tense situation. CdeBaca continued “They’re [expletive] guard dogs; they’re just animals, like pit bulls, they’re [expletive] guard dogs.” CdeBaca then made comments about Mayor Hancock. She stated, “The dumbass mayor sicking his dogs on his own [expletive] people.” shared officer Lutkin in her complaint.