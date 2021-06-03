Board confirms Marrero as Denver’s new schools superintendent

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s school board on Thursday night gave final approval to hire Alex Marrero as the district’s new superintendent.

The Denver Board of Education voted 6-1 in favor of Marrero’s confirmation. Barbara O’Brien cast the sole vote against it.

Marrero comes from the New Rochelle City School District in New York, where he served in leadership roles and for a few months last year as the district’s superintendent.

He was just named in a lawsuit there over his leadership during the COVID-19 response.