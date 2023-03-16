LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol and Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies respond to a variety of situations, but one particular call was quite different.

Troopers and deputies rescued a 350-pound boar that got out of its pen and ended up roaming about. They were able to keep the animal calm until a brand inspector showed up to help get it back to the owner.

It not only made for a fun, happy-ending story, but it also gave the Sheriff’s Office a chance to be punny.

“If one thing’s for certain, it’s that this job is never boaring… Deputies recently responded to the report of a loose animal hogging the roadway. It’s unclear where this little piggie was going (initially said he had gone to the market, then he said he was going home, but we suspect he may have escaped from the pen),” the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.

But the boar wasn’t the only pig in the news. Nexstar’s KXRM in Colorado Springs said a stray pig with overgrown hooves was able to find a forever home thanks to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and the Calhan Veterinary Clinic.