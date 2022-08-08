DENVER (KDVR) — A monsoon surge moved into Colorado over the weekend, bringing flooding to the metro area on Sunday evening.

The flooding was so bad on Interstate 70 and York Street that 11 people had to be rescued from their vehicles.

A large tree fell near Race Street and High Street, and it crushed a BMW.

Here is a look at the photos:

BMW crushed by tree in Cap Hill (KDVR)

No injuries were reported.

During the storm, Denver, Aurora, and Commerce City were under a flash flood warning until 9:15 p.m. More than 650,000 people were impacted by this warning. Residents were urged to move to higher ground and avoid driving through flooded areas

