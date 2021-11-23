Denver CEO to lift off in next Blue Origin flight

DENVER (KDVR) — The CEO of a Denver-based space exploration company will be one of six passengers aboard Blue Origin’s next flight.

Dylan Taylor is the chairman and CEO of Voyager Space, a global space exploration firm headquartered in Denver, and the founder of the global nonprofit Space for Humanity, according to a press release from Blue Origin.

In an interview with Taylor, he said his love for space started when he was a child who watched “Star Trek.”

That passion turned into a career. It is why he said the opportunity to blast off into the final frontier is a dream come true.

Taylor will be one of four paying customers for the Dec. 9 flight. He said he is not allowed to share how much he paid for a ticket, but he did share he initiated a call to action.

Taylor is challenging every paying commercial space flight customer to donate the same amount of money spent on a ticket to organizations. On Tuesday, Taylor announced four groups he intends to support.