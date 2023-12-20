DENVER (KDVR) — After a two-year hiatus, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Blue Mesa Reservoir lake trout tournament has returned.

The tournament was last held in 2021 and returns on Jan. 1, 2024, through April 30, with a total of $10,000 in prizes.

“Recent monitoring has documented an increase in numbers of small lake trout, so ongoing harvest of small lake trout is needed to maintain numbers at appropriate levels,” said Dan Brauch, aquatic biologist for CPW in Gunnison, in a release.

The tournament, while also a fun diversion for anglers, helps CPW manage lake trout living in the reservoir near Gunnison. This is the third time CPW has sponsored this tournament to reduce the population of lake trout that are 24 inches in length and smaller.

In 2021, 516 fishermen participated and harvested 5,750 of the target-sized trout.

This year there will be cash prizes for two categories. The top four anglers who return the most fish will earn $3,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place, $1,000 for third and $500 for fourth.

In addition to those prizes, every angler will be entered into a raffle for each fish they turn in. A total of 20 winners will be randomly selected to earn $200. All winners will be contacted by May 31, 2024.

Anglers can participate by harvesting lake trout under 24 inches in length and turning in the whole fish or fish head by placing them in a plastic bag provided at the reservoir’s Iola, Elk Creek and Lake Fork boat ramps. Heads can also be turned into the CPW offices in Gunnison or Montrose.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anglers to be our partners in helping to manage the renowned Blue Mesa Reservoir fishery,” Brauch said in a release. “We know we can have an excellent kokanee fishery and a trophy lake trout fishery, but we need to continue our work for both species and we need the continued help of Colorado’s anglers.”

All participants must possess a valid Colorado fishing license and follow all Colorado boating and fishing regulations.

Harvesting lake trout allows for reservoir biodiversity

The harvest-incentive competition helps aquatic biologists maintain enough kokanee salmon fry in the reservoir. Abundant numbers of kokanee are also key to maintaining trophy lake trout growth and conditions, according to CPW.

If the small lake trout population is allowed to grow unchecked, kokanee decline significantly, the organization explained. Because previous tournaments in 2020 and 2021 were successful, tournaments were not required in 2022 or 2023. Drought conditions have also helped maintain small lake trout populations, but improved reservoir conditions will allow kokanee populations to recover.

“We appreciate angler participation in maintaining balance in the Blue Mesa fishery,” Brauch said. “Working together, we will continue to provide quality opportunities for both kokanee and trophy lake trout.”

According to CPW, maintaining abundant kokanee supports quality fishing opportunities for kokanee and provides a source to restock kokanee for up to 25 Colorado bodies of water. Abundant kokanee are also essential for maintaining the continued growth of trophy lake trout at Blue Mesa Reservoir.