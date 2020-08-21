Blue Lives Matter responds to release of new video showing Five Points scuffle between protesters and police

DENVER (KDVR) — New video released earlier this week is providing a closer look at the scuffle between Denver police and protesters at a Five Points homeless encampment on Wednesday.

Video taken and posted online by Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca shows the conflict.

Police said two officers were hurt.

Authorities say the incident started when officers spotted a man with what looked like a gun in the crowd.

The video shows one officer with a club approaching a protester as other protesters shout in the background.

Blue Lives Matter President Jennifer Witkowski said it is important to consider the circumstances that led up to the scuffle.

“Unfortunately for our officers, they were attempting to arrest an armed individual and then two of them got assaulted and then you had agitators that advanced on them. Officer safety came into play,” she said.

CdeBaca said she feels the method police used to handle the situation was inappropriate.

“What yesterday indicated to us was how this thing that we believe is an issue of crime and safety is really a war on the poor” she said.

Witkowski said that as a City Councilwoman, CdeBaca should refrain from posting inflammatory videos.

“I was appalled. I was extremely angry and I go back again, she was extremely irresponsible and reckless. She put officers in danger and at the end of the day, she also put her constituents in danger” she said.

CdeBaca issued this statement to FOX31 in response.

‘What is irresponsible is DPD officers not offering the 7-days required notice or mental health and housing resources to an already traumatized population. The officers had multiple opportunities to deescalate the situation and instead elevated tensions with batons and pepper spray which put both unhoused and housed residents at risk.”

Police regularly provide resources to those in need at encampments. Witkowski said officers were put in a difficult position.

“Every time they asked the agitators to stand down and back up, they continued to advance. My question is what do you expect the officers to do?” she said.

CdeBaca proposed a measure that would replace the Denver Police Department with a Peace Force but it was voted down.