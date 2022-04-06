WASHINGTON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Wind is whipping across Colorado on this Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, and out on the Eastern Plains, it’s creating dangerous conditions on the roads.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on Facebook showing a lack of visibility in Otis, where you can’t see much farther than a block away.

For drivers stranded in the Otis area, the sheriff’s office has opened emergency shelters at the Washington County Events Center at the fairgrounds in Akron and the Otis Volunteer Fire Department at 409 E. Fifth St.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting that winds will back off this evening, with gusts around 15 to 25 mph lingering through Thursday.