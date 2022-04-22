BENNETT, Colo. (KDVR) — A blowing dust advisory in eastern Colorado came hand-in-hand with heavy winds Friday afternoon.

“Any fires that start today will be impossible to stop,” Scott Landes, the Supervisor of Meteorology and Prescribed Fire Unit at CDPHE said.

Landes said so far this year in Colorado there have been around 10 blowing dust advisories and it’s all controlled based on the moisture in the ground.

“Some years we have no blowing dust warnings but then others, like this year, we have 20 or even 30 just in the springtime,” Landes said.

The advisory is in effect Friday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and includes all of the following counties:

Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Morgan, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas, Baca, and eastern portions of Weld, Adams, Arapahoe, El Paso, and Huerfano counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Fort Morgan, Akron, Wray, Kiowa, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Pueblo, Ordway, La Junta, Eads, Las Animas, Lamar, Trinidad, Springfield, and Walsenburg.

Landes said it’s important for people in sensitive groups to stay inside.

“You breathe in and a lot of those practicals get lodged into your respiratory system,” Landes said.

The state said in the advisory that if significant blowing dust is present and reducing visibility to less than 10 miles across a wide area, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.

Landes said even inside then dust can still make its way in.

“Some of that dust is such fine particles it will work its way into your home in windows or doors,” Landes said.

It’s important for Coloradans to stay alert and know the risks of fire dangers on days like today. Landes stated he’s looking forward to Saturday when Colorado isn’t in such risky weather behavior.

The latest Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts, and advisories can be found on the state’s website.