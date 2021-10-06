Blood-stained medical equipment left in Aurora neighborhood days after homicide

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Last weekend, paramedics tried to revive a man after he was shot in the 1900 block of Del Mar Parkway in Aurora.

Their efforts were unsuccessful, but neighbors were left with more to worry about: blood-stained medical equipment left for days at the crime scene.

“It’s strange to me,” one mother said, “because I’m not certain that this would happen in just any neighborhood.”

She asked not to be named, but she told FOX31 she has children who play outside, and other children walk home from school in the alley where the bloodied tools were left behind.

“I was under the impression they cleaned up after they did their work,” the mother said.

For at least one day, they walked past the bloody equipment, since replaced by a memorial to the shooting victim.

“They didn’t even cover it with dirt, because the rocks on the ground were still covered in blood,” the mother said.

She’s lived in the neighborhood for almost a decade, and her children will occasionally play in the alley. Never has a murder — let alone its bloody aftermath left in the wake — happened before, she said.

“I don’t know who, but someone needed to come clean that quickly, or at least cover it,” the mother said.

Aurora Fire Rescue crews came two days after the murder to clean up the scene.

“They eventually did come back to clean up the bloody equipment they left behind,” the mother said.

For those two days, children passed the crime scene — hard for any parent to have to explain.

“They were scared seeing blood all over the place there,” the mother said.

So anxious was she to get rid of the mess, she said she almost took it into her own hands.

“If it was up to me, I’d go over and clean it myself, but you don’t know if you’ll get in trouble because it isn’t on your property,” the mother said.

FOX31 contacted Aurora Fire Rescue to ask about it. An official said there are times when police investigators ask them not to disturb what could be used as evidence on a crime scene — medical equipment included.

FOX31 reached out to Aurora Police, who did not reply to our requests for comment.