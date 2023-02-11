CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – A Centennial man describes a block of ice, nearly the length of half a football field, as an ice dam on his block.

It’s located at a neighborhood near Himalaya Street and East Smoky Hill.

The ice patch goes further than Dale Brown’s sidewalk, onto the street.

Brown said the massive block of ice is thicker than half a foot in some places.

It’s been there, Brown said, shrinking and growing again since the end of December.

Brown and his son-in-law have carved out paths, salted it and tried to make it smaller but the ice remains.

The slippery ice block compelled Brown to reach out to his Centennial Councilmember, Don Sheehan, about this problem.

“The other day he sent me an email saying there’s a list, it’s a long list, you’re on it,” Brown said, “maybe have some ice melt, put that down go attack it with a shovel. That’s a quote.”

We reached out to Councilmember Sheehan about this block, he forwarded our request to the city’s communications director, we are waiting on a response.

Brown said he and his son-in-law have tried to breakdown the ice but have had better luck making paths for their mail carrier instead to begin receiving their mail again.