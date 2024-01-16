BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Just as Mother Nature seemed to have loosened her wickedly cold grip on the Front Range, she whacked Colorado with yet another trick up her sleeve on Tuesday — this time, along state Highway 93.

Howling winds were creating blizzard-like conditions on the road connecting Golden to Boulder on Tuesday. The National Weather Service said winds were gusting up to 40 miles an hour during the day.

At times, it seemed like more. The blowing wind and snow were at times leading to near-whiteout conditions on the busy road.

Winter weather advisory in Colorado

A winter weather advisory was unexpected on such a beautiful day. Turns out that recent light, fluffy snow and ferocious winds howling over the Rocky Mountains put on a real show.

“It’s just the combination of the light fluffy snow. Highway 93, those areas, are more wind-prone areas to begin with. And you have a highway running along the spine of the foothills in the Rocky Mountains, and that leads to higher chances of seeing the ground blizzards occur,” said Greg Heavener, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

High winds whip up fresh, fluffy snow along Colorado Highway 93 on Jan. 16, 2024.

As the sun began to set, the wind speeds died — a little.

The National Weather Service told FOX31 that back in 2019 after Thanksgiving Day, the white-out conditions were so bad that parts of the road had to be shut down.

Roads remained open on Tuesday.