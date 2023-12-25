DENVER (KDVR) — Blizzard and high wind warnings cover much of eastern Colorado, with the Colorado State Patrol saying travel will be “very dangerous and is highly discouraged.”

The National Weather Service said blizzard conditions are expected to develop over northeast Colorado Monday night, mainly east of Sterling, Brush, Byers and Castle Rock.

The NWS said it will be windy, with blowing dust and snow. Meanwhile, the NWS said conditions will be better from Denver to Fort Collins.

Blizzard Warning

The blizzard warning covers the Northeast Plains and Palmer Divide, including Interstate 70 east of Denver and northeast portions of Interstates 76 and 25 south of Castle Rock. This will be in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The NWS said to avoid travel in these areas and expects snowy blizzard conditions to spread southwest overnight.

The NWS said whiteout conditions and dangerously cold wind chills are expected.

High Wind warning

The high wind warning is in effect in the Northern Plains and Southern Lincoln County. This is in effect until midnight on Tuesday.

The NWS expects blowing dust and snow to make for hazardous travel conditions, including rapidly changing visibilities and the danger of vehicles blowing over.

The strongest winds will come late Monday lasting through Tuesday, and staying breezy into Wednesday.

Avoid travel

The NWS and CSP recommend avoiding travel in these areas.

The WS said wind gusts have been around 30 mph in northeast Colorado and 40-50 mph on I-80 in the Nebraska panhandle.

Interstate 70 westbound was closed between exit 348 (Rose Avenue) and 437 (Lincoln Street in Burlington) due to a crash. The Colorado Department of Transportation said all lanes were blocked due to a jackknifed semi.

Travel conditions are expected to worsen in Northeast Colorado and nearby areas.