‘Blessed are the peacemakers’ dog tags honor fallen Officer Talley

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Folded flag pendant necklaces and thin blue line shield dog tags were sent to family members and former co-workers of fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

Atlanta-based Point 27 is a volunteer based non-profit that provides necklaces and dog tags to the agencies and families of fallen officers.

Folded flag necklaces where given to Talley’s wife, seven children and parents. Dog tags have been sent to officers who served closely with Talley.

Credit: Point 27

“Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” John 15:13, inscribed on each necklace

Credit: Point 27

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” Matthew 5:9, inscribed on each dog tag