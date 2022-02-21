Blast of wind moves in with cold front

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front moving into the state will drop temperatures 30 degrees beginning with a blast of Arctic air Monday afternoon.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said gusts up to 40-45 mph are possible at Denver International Airport when the front moves in.

But wind and snow are not the main concerns with this storm for the Front Range and metro area. Frigid temperatures below freezing are forecast to stick around for more than five days.

Monday started out sunny but clouds will increase throughout the day. Light snow is possible overnight Monday into Tuesday and it will continue off and on through Thursday morning, with a total of 3-4 inches possible in the Denver metro area.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for parts of east central and northeastern Colorado beginning at midnight Tuesday through noon Wednesday. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be as low as minus 25.

The NWS said wind chill temperature is how cold people and animals feel when they’re outside. Wind chill is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by wind and cold.

“As the wind increases, it draws heat from the body, driving down skin temperature and eventually the internal body temperature. Therefore, the wind makes it feel much colder. If the temperature is 0 degrees and the wind is blowing at 15 mph, the wind chill is minus 19 degrees. At this wind chill temperature, exposed skin can freeze in 30 minutes,” the NWS said.

Being outside in the cold may not only be uncomfortable, but it can also be dangerous. Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can, in some cases, lead to frostbite.

Frostbite, according to Mayo Clinic, is an injury caused by skin and underlying tissues freezing. In its earliest stages, known as frostnip, your skin will not be permanently damaged. But, as the condition worsens, skin can become hard or waxy-looking.

Bottom line, bundle up if you go outside but stay inside if you can during the upcoming bitter cold days.