DENVER (KDVR) — Blake Street Tavern confirmed to FOX31 that the sports bar will close April 9.

The popular downtown Denver sports bar has been open for 2 decades, celebrating its 20-year anniversary last week on March 15.

The bar’s biggest day every year is typically when the Colorado Rockies play their opening game. This year, that will be April 6.

The bar is located on Blake Street, a block away from the Rockies’ home at Coors Field.