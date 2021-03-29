‘Blackout Challenge’ leaves boy in critical condition

DENVER (KDVR) — An Aurora family is devastated after their son was found in critical condition from participating in the “Blackout Challenge.”

Twelve-year-old Joshua Haileyesus was found struggling to breathe on the bathroom floor. His twin brother attempted to resuscitate him before first responders arrived at the home.

The “Blackout Challenge” has been around for years, daring participants to choke themselves to the point of passing out in order to gain a sense of euphoria. Earlier this year, a 10-year-old girl from Italy died after participating in the challenge, strangling herself with a belt.

The dangerous challenge is gaining popularity on TikTok. The challenge also goes by the names, “Passout Challenge,” “The Game of Choking,” or “Speed Dreaming.”

Joshua is now at Children’s Hospital Colorado on life support. Friends of Joshua’s family have created a GoFundMe page for those who would like to contribute to paying medical bills.