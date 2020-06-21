Black-owned business in downtown Denver gains support on social media

DENVER (KDVR) — A longtime downtown Denver business owner says his shop is at risk of shutting down for good due to setbacks from COVID-19.

Tommy Rhine, owner of Rhine’s Shoe and Boot Repair, says he’s hopeful an online fundraiser could help keep the lights on.

By Saturday night, a GoFundMe for his business had raised more than $1,300. Rhine says he hasn’t been able to pay rent at his shop on 17th street for months.

“I didn’t know it was going to be this bad,” said Rhine.

The number of cobblers in the Denver area has dwindled even in the last decade. Rhine says 20 years ago there were more than a dozen shops like his in the downtown area alone.

He says only two or three remain.

Rhine’s walls are lined with pieces of history from old photos to sports memorabilia. He fears his business could soon become a piece of history, itself.

“I’ve been working my whole life and staying home just really gets me down, ” said Rhine.

Rhine says at 70-years-old, he’s not sure what he would do if the shop doesn’t survive. He believes the nationwide desire to support black-owned businesses is helping to fuel some of the donations.

“With all the protests and everything going on I think people are trying to come together and help when they can. I can understand some of them probably can’t help because some of them are in the same shape I’m in,” said Rhine.