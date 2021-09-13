Black Mountain Fire reaches 91% containment

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Black Mountain Fire reached 91% containment by Sunday night, with firefighting efforts continuing until 100% containment is reached.

The fire sparked on Aug. 29, has burned 418 acres in Grand County not far from the East Troublesome burn scar.

Helicopter water drops are being used to contain the one remaining section of uncontained edge located on the southeast “finger” of the fire, according to the National Forest Service. The area is a steep and rocky rim that is not accessible by foot due to safety concerns.

The high temperature on Monday will be around 66 degrees with a chance of rain showers in the morning and thunderstorms with erratic, gusty winds in the afternoon.

Command of the fire will be turned over to a local Type 4 Team on Tuesday.

Two zones in rural Grand County near Parshall remain in pre-evacuation status. Click here for information about possible evacuations.

The fire was started on Aug. 29 by a lightning strike, according to fire investigators.

The cause of the Black Mountain Fire was discovered by using photos and video of the fire along with mapping technology to locate the tree that was struck by lightning sparking the blaze.