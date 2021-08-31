Black Mountain Fire grows to nearly 400 acres

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Black Mountain Fire, which sparked on Aug. 29, is burning 393 acres in Grand County not far from the East Troublesome burn scar.

Officials reported that the fire burned at a moderate pace overnight and there was no excessive spread. The fuels in the area burning are sagebrush and timber.

The fire has been burning downslope in multiple directions, with the majority of it still to the south and east.

A Type-1 helicopter and Type-3 helicopter are assisting in aerial support, while additional departments have joined the ground crews.

The smoke from the fire is mixing in with wildfire smoke coming from the West to create poor air quality along the Front Range.