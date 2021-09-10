Black Mountain Fire containment hits 75%

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Containment for the Black Mountain Fire burning near Kremmling jumped to 75%, officials said Friday.

The fire remains at 418 acres.

Firefighters added the new containment on the west edge after they were able to locate and extinguish hot spots using infrared data taken from the air.

Officials said firefighters are still unable to access a section of the fire’s eastern edge due to steep, rocky terrain and hazardous trees.

Firefighters will keep a close eye on the fire as humidity levels sink to 11% and the high temperature will come close to 80 degrees on Friday.

Two zones in rural Grand County near Parshall remain in pre-evacuation status. Click here for information about possible evacuations.