Black leaders say police response to Capitol attack shows double standard

DENVER (KDVR) — The images from Wednesday’s attack on the center of American democracy outlines a tale of two Americas for social justice advocates who watched it unfold on their TV and phone.

“I wish I could say I was surprised by the reaction, but I don’t think that I am,” said Candice Bailey. “I knew that the response would be completely different than it would be if someone my color or the opposite side of the fence, was doing the same exact thing.”

Wednesday’s protest escalated into a riot at the Capitol, with insufficient security to prevent Trump supporters from getting inside.

It is in stark contrast to the summer in the District of Columbia, when the National Guard, tanks and helicopters were called in for Black Lives Matter protests, and police famously tear-gassed a crowd in Lafayette Square so President Trump could cross the street for a photo op.

On Wednesday, the National Guard was not called until after the mob breached Capitol security.

“When will we come to a place as a nation where what is done to one is done to all?” Bailey said.

“When they started to march at the Capitol, it was too late,” said Metropolitan State University of Denver professor of criminal justice and criminology Kevin Smith. “By the time they got there, it was too late to make any calls. Now you have to do what we call triage, and try to clean things up after the fact.”

Smith says there are multiple overlapping jurisdictions in the District of Columbia, between city police, National Guard and Capitol Police. Capitol Police seemed unprepared.

“This was a failure of that police department this should have never happened,” said Colorado state Rep. Leslie Herod. “It felt like there was an open door for this coup.”

Another frustrating element for Black social justice advocates watching the news unfold Wednesday, was the images of how police treated Trump supporters, compared to how the advocates were treated over the summer.

“I saw today on the videos, law enforcement officers taking selfies with the protestors, I did not see rubber bullets and flash bangs and teargas until, frankly, nighttime,” Herod said.