DENVER (KDVR) — Fears of black mold in a Denver apartment building has residents reaching out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

One resident, Shannon, said she noticed the dark splotches along her baseboards.

“I’m allergic to mold, I’m pretty sure my son is allergic to mold, and this is a big issue” she said. The resident showed FOX31 paperwork representing several attempts to obtain additional information from various organizations about the risks.

“I’ve reached out to my landlord with no response,” she said.

The Problem Solvers contacted Ross Property Management. A manager said they are aware of the concerns and have a crew scheduled to be on the property this week. The company explains that the delay is due to vendor and staffing shortages seen across the metro area.

Shannon is looking forward to having the situation addressed as soon as possible.

“I’m relieved because maybe my health issues will go away and this will get taken care of, not only for me but for other tenants that are in the building,” she said.

Legal experts tell the Problem Solvers that landlords have a limited time to address complaints, according to the lease and Colorado’s Warranty of Habitability. For more information about your rights visit the Housing and Urban Development website.