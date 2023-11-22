DENVER (KDVR) — Black Friday is all about finding deals and bringing home gifts for the start of the holiday season. But it’s not just retail stores that are offering discounts, local animal adoption centers are participating in the fun as well.

On Friday, the Denver Animal Shelter is reducing adoption fees to $20, which includes spay/neuter surgery, microchip, vaccinations and a one-year pet license.

This deal applies to all black dogs and cats, but the shelter is fairly lenient. It mentioned that even a speck of black fur or even black eyelashes count.

Meanwhile, the Maxfund Animal Adoption Center will be on wheels at Larimer Square with a mobile adoption clinic to check out while you’re shopping.

Not all shelters are holding adoption events, some are working to raise money.

Foothills Animal Shelter partnered with Allegoric Art Tattooing for a Black Friday flash special. If you get a pet or animal-related tattoo, 50% of the proceeds will be donated to Foothills Animal Shelter.

Colorado Animal Rescue is also hosting a fundraiser. Starting on Friday, if you shop through the Holiday Shopping Pampered Chef Fundraiser, a portion of the proceeds go to the shelter.

Check your local animal shelters for any fundraisers or deals related to Black Friday, or just stop in while you’re shopping around Denver.