DENVER (KDVR) — Fees at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area will be increasing at the start of 2024, the National Park Service said Wednesday in a release.

Campground fees haven’t changed since before 2016, and boat launch fees have not changed since 2003. NPS said the increase starting on Jan. 1 will align with nearby campgrounds and boating services, as well as provide additional funding for operations and maintenance.

“While basic park operations are funded by Congressional appropriations, the recreation use fees collected by the parks support new projects and the ongoing maintenance of park facilities that directly enhance the visitor experience,” the release stated.

Fee Schedule Effective January 1, 2024

Curecanti Boat Launch Permits Seasonal Permit $40.00 Seven-day Permit $20.00 Curecanti Camping Fees Stevens Creek, Ponderosa, Dry Gulch, Red Creek, and East Portal Campgrounds $20.00 Elk Creek, Lake Fork, and Cimarron Campgrounds $24.00 Electric sites at Loop D in Elk Creek Campgrounds $34.00 Black Canyon Camping Fees North Rim Campground $20.00 South Rim Campground Loops A and C $20.00 South Rim Campground Loop B $34.00

According to the release, camping and boating fees are authorized under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, which allows parks to retain 80% of the fees collected for use on projects that directly benefit visitors. The other 20% goes to the National Park System.

Recent projects benefiting from the act’s funds at Black Canyon and Curecanti include trail improvements, campground amphitheater upgrades and improvements to the Elk Creek Boat Launch and marina systems.

NPS said the future holds plans to improve interpretive exhibits, increase ranger programming and create park maps for visitors to purchase.